News Happy 100th, Connie by Independent Staff • July 17, 2024 • 0 Comments Connie Parisi 100th Birthday celebration was recently held. Helping Connie celebrate (left to right) Rep. Joe McGonagle, Judy Parisi, Lilian Doughty, Elizabeth Burke, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Carol Panarese, Wilder Panarase, sitting down are Mary LeBlanc and Concetta “Connie” Parisi. Connie was presented with a Joint Resolution from Massachusetts Legislature to celebrate the occasion and thank her for her dedication to the Everett community. The mother of five, grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 25 is a talented singer who once sang before John F. Kennedy and entertained the U.S. military during WWII. She later used these talents to entertain the elderly in assisted living facilities.