News Briefs

Council on Aging Announces Day Trip to Sunapee, New Hampshire

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett Council on Aging (COA) has partnered with Royal Tours to offer a day trip to Sunapee, New Hampshire.

Travel to the scenic area of Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire for a luncheon cruise aboard the Sunapee Lake Cruises. Come aboard, relax, enjoy the pristine scenery, and settle into your deck chair and listen as the Captain narrates the history, lore, and points of interest of this beautiful mountain lake. The MV Kearsarge and MV Sunapee II have been sailing the waters of Lake Sunapee for over 30 years. These boats offer indoor and outdoor seating as well as room for your delectable buffet luncheon.

Enjoy such items as Salad Bar, Stuffed Boneless Chicken Breast, Cheese Lasagna with Vegetable, Scalloped Potatoes, Fresh Rolls and Butter Coffee and Soft Drinks, and Dessert of the Day. Once your cruise is over, you will stop at a local Farm Stand to take advantage of the fresh vegetables and other homemade goodies. The trip includes transportation, boat ride, buffet, dining room taxes and gratuities, and the farmstand.

Participants will depart from the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street) at 9:15 a.m. and return home at approximately 4 p.m. To reserve a spot or for more information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center and speak to Cathi.