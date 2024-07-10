Local Students Earn Academic Honors D’Angelo Graduates from Emmanuel College in Boston

Elizabeth D’Angelo of Everett graduated from Emmanuel College on Saturday, May 18, 2024, during the College’s 102nd Commencement Exercises on its campus in Boston. D’Angelo received a Bachelor of Arts in a double major in Liberal Studies and Educational Studies during the ceremony.

Emmanuel College-a Catholic, coeducational, residential, liberal arts and sciences college in Boston-has been educating critical thinkers, ethical decision makers and community leaders since 1919. Situated in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood within the Longwood Medical and Academic Area, Emmanuel’s 17-acre campus is home to nearly 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 70 programs in the arts, humanities, education, natural sciences, business and nursing foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s commitment to educate the whole person and prepare students to emerge as tomorrow’s leaders.

Emmanuel College Announces Spring 2024 Dean’s List

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named more than 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Luca Jean Noel of Everett

Isabella Saunders of Everett

Fuccillo Named to Dean’s List at Plymouth State University

Celeste Fuccillo of Everett, has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.69 during the Spring 2024 semester and must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester, at least nine of which must confer grade points, at the time the lists are finalized. Fuccillo is a Criminal Justice major at Plymouth State.

Established in 1871, Plymouth State University serves the state of New Hampshire and the world beyond by transforming our students through advanced practices where engaged learning produces well-educated undergraduates, and by providing graduate education that deepens and advances knowledge and enhances professional development. The Plymouth State Cluster Learning Model emphasizes open, integrative, and project-based experiences. With distinction, we connect with community and business partners for economic development, technological advances, healthier living, and cultural enrichment with a special commitment of service to the North Country and Lakes Region of New Hampshire.

Everett Student to Attend New York Institute of Technology

New York Institute of Technology welcomes incoming students for the fall 2024 semester, including Martin Opara from Everett , who plans to major in Business Administration.

New York Institute of Technology’s six schools and colleges offer undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and other professional degree programs in in-demand disciplines including computer science, data science, and cybersecurity; biology, health professions, and medicine; architecture and design; engineering; IT and digital technologies; management; and energy and sustainability. A nonprofit, independent, private, and nonsectarian institute of higher education founded in 1955, it welcomes nearly 8,000 students worldwide. The university has campuses in New York City and Long Island, New York; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as programs around the world. More than 116,000 alumni are part of an engaged network of physicians, architects, scientists, engineers, business leaders, digital artists, and healthcare professionals. Together, the university’s community of doers, makers, healers, and innovators empowers graduates to change the world, solve 21st-century challenges, and reinvent the future.

McKinnon named to Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Eavan McKinnon of Everett has been named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

The University of Rhode Island is a diverse and dynamic community whose members are connected by a common quest for knowledge. As a global education leader and the state of Rhode Island’s flagship public research institution, URI offers distinctive opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. Founded in 1892, URI now enrolls more than 18,000 students and offers more than 200 degree programs across nine schools and colleges. As a land- and sea-grant institution, URI is a key driver of economic development in Rhode Island and contributes significantly to the health and vitality of the state, the New England region, and the nation.