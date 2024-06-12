Strong confirmed as new Everett Chief of Police

Officer Paul Strong was officially confirmed as the next chief of the Everett Police Department by the Everett City Council during the Monday, June 10, City Council meeting. Strong will assume the duties of chief officially as of July 1, 2024.

Strong took the oath of office from City Clerk Sergio Cornelio in front of a capacity crowd in the Council Chambers that included Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Rep. Joseph McGonagle, members of the City Council who unanimously confirmed his appointment as chief, and fellow professional officers in the Everett Police Department.

At the request of Strong, Bishop Robert G. Brown offered the opening prayer. Brown began by extending the community’s farewell to retiring Chief Steven Mazzie, “a great leader, one who has led this community for over 20 years as chief of the Everett Police Department. We’re grateful, we’ve been blessed, and we prospered.”

Brown formally congratulated Strong, stating, “The mantle is changing. And we pray for the safe and well-being, the guidance and direction for our new chief, Paul Strong.”

Strong expressed his gratitude to Mayor DeMaria at the outset of his remarks. “Mr. Mayor, thank you for this opportunity, and most importantly thank you for supporting the Police Department during all of years in public service. It means a lot.”

Strong commended Chief Steven Mazzie for his 32 years of service and 20 years as chief of the Everett Police Department.

“What an incredible accomplishment,” said Strong. “Thank you for your 20 years of leadership. You’ve always looked out for your officers, making sure they always had what they needed to get the job done. Your officers were always your No. 1 priority. Thank you again. Enjoy yourself in retirement. You have definitely earned it.”

Strong humbly chose to introduce himself to those Everett residents who were not familiar with his outstanding 35-year career in law enforcement.

“I grew up in the Veterans Projects behind Glendale Park on Veterans Avenue,” said Storng. “My parents were Allen and Gloria Strong. My father was a Navy Seabee in World War II fighting in the South Pacific, and my mother worked in the Watertown Arsenal. I was the youngest of four.

“I graduated from Everett High and went to Salem State College. From there, I went to Somerville Police Academy in 1989 and began my rewarding career in the City of Everett Police Department, and I would never change anything.

“It is still the best job in the world, and I still love coming to work. My wife, Michele, and her whole family are graduates of the Everett public schools. We eventually got married, and had four children, Lauren, Kyle, Tyler, and Colin. To my wife, Michele, thank you for supporting me through all these years, especially through the promotional process through the years. I would not be standing here if it wasn’t for you.

“In closing, I want to thank everyone for coming tonight. I appreciate it very much. You’re in good hands,” concluded Strong as the audience stood and applauded.