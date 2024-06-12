Everett honors departed Firefighters at Memorial Ceremony

The City of Everett joined with the Everett Fire Department and Everett Fireman’s Relief Association for the annual Everett Firefighters Memorial Sunday on June 9 at the Ferry Street fire station to honor all the departed members.

Led by firefighter Joe DeSisto, the service included remarks from Provisional Fire Chief Joseph Hickey, State Senator Sal DiDomenico and State Rep. Joe McGonagle. In addition to their remarks, the ceremony included performances of the National Anthem and God Bless America by the Everett High School (EHS) Choir.

The ceremony also included the roll call of the names of the firefighters who have since passed during the past year, which were Deputy Chief John Berghello, Lieutenant Victor Clemente and Private Richard “Dick” Curtis. Immediately following the roll call, the memorial wreaths were placed and firefighters Liam McCain and Lucas McCain performed Amazing Grace. At the conclusion of the ceremony, organizers thanked those in attendance and all were invited to partake in refreshments.

Firefighter Memorial Sunday is recognized throughout the Commonwealth on the second Sunday in June each year to honor all departed firefighters. The Everett Fire Department joins in this tradition every year to honor and remember the service of those who have since passed.