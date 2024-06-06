Officials Honor Chief Mazzie on Retirement

Special to the Independent

City of Everett staff recently joined with elected officials and community members at Everett police headquarters to wish Chief Steven A. Mazzie all the best in retirement.

Chief Steven A. Mazzie

Mayor Carlo DeMaria presented a citation on behalf of the City of Everett thanking Chief Mazzie for his service to the Everett Police Department (EPD). State Rep. Joe McGonagle also presented a citation on behalf of the Massachusetts House of Representatives and Captain Paul Strong, who has been selected as Everett’s next police chief, presented a plaque on behalf of the EPD in recognition of Mazzie’s service.

“Chief Mazzie has served Everett with pride, integrity, compassion, and the same love for his hometown that I also share,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I am grateful to Steve for his years of service to our community, and I wish him the very best as he moves onto the next chapter of his life.”

In November 2023, Mazzie announced his intention to retire in the first half of 2024 after assisting with a successful transition once his replacement is selected. He served for 32 years as an Everett police officer and the last 20 as chief. The Chief’s official retirement effective date is June 30, 2024, and subject to City Council confirmation, Captain Strong will assume the duties of chief officially as of July 1, 2024.