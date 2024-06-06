Congratulations EHS Class of 2024

Photos & Story by Marianne Salza

Four-hundred-eighty-eight Everett High School graduates gathered at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium for their graduation exercises on June 1.

“This ceremony marks a new and special beginning,” said keynote speaker, Jennifer Peñate, Weekend Evening Anchor and General Assignment Reporter, WCVB 5. “When you receive your high school diploma, I hope you are proud. You’ve earned this degree by staying committed, despite the challenges: a heavy course load, long nights of studying, juggling honor societies and extra-curriculars and athletics, working a job, personal hardships, and beginning your freshmen year navigating a global pandemic.”

Graduates entering Everett Memorial Stadium for the June 1 Everett High School graduation ceremony.

Superintendent William Hart described the Class of 2024 as strong, intelligent, and thoughtful.

“At no point during the other days of the year can you find a better representation of the inherent goodness we hold as individuals, as a high school, as a school system, or as a community in this great city of Everett,” beamed Hart.

A graduate laughing with friends during his June 1 graduation ceremony.

Senator Sal DiDomenico expressed that he measures a person’s success by their goodness as individuals, and advised graduates to never allow anyone to dictate their paths.

“This is a very accomplished class. I’m excited to see what your future holds; and I know you’re going to be a success because you’ve prepared well during your time at Everett High School,” said DiDomenico. “I’m proud to know that we have exceptional students here.”

Representative Joseph McGonagle, Junior, congratulated students on their achievement and described how much he enjoyed getting to know students and discussing their futures with them.

“As you move forward in your professional and personal life, always adapt and overcome,” instructed McGonagle. “I’m extremely confident that every single one of you has the tools to be successful in your own way. You have the ability to achieve your dreams. When the time comes, use your voice. Be the change you want to see.”

An Everett High School graduate waving to loved ones in bleachers.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria encouraged graduates to be proud of themselves when they work on something meaningful. He urged them to find something every day that makes them smile, and never miss out on an opportunity to tell people they love how much they mean to them.

“Focus on your health, and your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Take time to eat well and exercise. Give yourself mental and emotional rest when you need it,” emphasized DeMaria. “Remember these basics and you will have the strength you need to overcome the challenges that life will present you.”

Class of 2024 President Sal DiDomenico described how life has changed from starting high school four years ago while learning online behind a screen during the pandemic.

“We formed bonds that will last a lifetime and shared experiences that will forever have a place in our memory,” said DiDomenico, who will be attending Northeastern University in the fall. “Let us carry on lessons we’ve learned, the strong friendships we’ve forged, and the memories we’ve created together. Let’s look forward to adventures that lie ahead.”

Salutatorian Simran Tamang, who immigrated to the United States with her family when she was in elementary school, recognized her parents, who left the safety of their home village in Nepal to venture into America, where the language and culture were unfamiliar.

“Their resilience and unwavering strength and determination have been an inspiration. I am grateful for their lessons of courage and hard work,” said Tamang, who graduated with a 4.952 GPA and will be attending Harvard University in the fall. “I want to encourage each of you to be proud of who you are. Walk confidently. Voice your opinions. Let your presence resonate as you find your way through life.”

Valedictorian Nischal Tamang, who will be studying computer science at Harvard University in the fall, noted the intelligent, optimistic, and resilient class who entered 9th grade during a time of unrest and uncertainty.

“Precious moments that we shared with our teachers motivated us to continue, and revealed to us that there were people wanting to uplift us and believe in ourselves,” remembered Tamang. “Approach the excitement that awaits you with an open mind. This is the beginning of a new adventure.”