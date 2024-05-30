City of Everett Holds its Annual Memorial Services

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett held its Annual Memorial Day Services May 27 at the Gold Star Pavilion in Glenwood Cemetery.

Veterans Services Director Antoine Coleman, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, led the speaking program.

Front row are Fire members Adam Ragucci, Dan Lloyd, and Richard Costanza. Middle row are Fire Chief Joseph Hickey and Mayor Carlo DeMaria. Back row are Sgt. Major Tom Arditta, Veterans Services Director Antoine Coleman, and Rep. Joseph McGonagle.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Richard Doherty and U.S. Army veteran Dennis Yebba

“As proud Americans, we should all remember that our freedom is not free,” Coleman told the assemblage. “It is only possible because heroes, some from our own families or neighborhood, have paid a high price. It’s that price which enables us to have ceremonies and observances like this in towns across this great country.”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria thanked the many residents and officials in attendance for “joining us today to show our continued respect for the brave individuals who have selflessly served our nation.”

“We especially want to recognize and remember those who have paid the ultimate price for our sake and for the sake of our country by sacrificing their lives,” said DeMaria. “Every member of the military who has given their life in service should be remembered and honored for their selfless bravery. The greatest respect that we can show for the memory of those we have lost is by living honorable lives with consideration and compassion for others.”

Millie Cardello, a United States Air Force veteran and former member of the Everett School Committee, was the program’s keynote speaker.

“There was a lot of unrest and controversy around the Vietnam War,” said Cardello. “A lot of my friends enlisted in various branches of the military. One morning I decided to go to the recruiting office on Pleasant Street in Malden and there I made the decision to join the Air Force and do my part for my country – it was the best decision I ever made. That started me on a most incredible journey.

“I wanted to be the best version of myself, so I worked hard at being an exemplary part of the United States Air Force. I grew up in a family that promoted love and loyalty to God, country, and family. Those values were enhanced when I joined the Air Force.

“The military instills loyalty, respect, patriotism, selflessness, self-discipline, and strong work ethics. It teaches courage, honor, and leadership. I am proud to have served my country and I am proud to be an Air Force veteran. I gave 100 percent and got a 100 percent return on my investment. I continue to live by the values and life skills that I learned in the Air Force.

“God bless you and God bless America,” Cardello said in concluding her humble and impactful speech.