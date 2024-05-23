Everett City Hall Raises Haitian Flag

On Haitian Flag Day, which took place on Saturday, May 18, the City of Everett raised the Haitian flag at Everett City Hall.

In celebration of Haitian Heritage Month, which is recognized every year in May to celebrate and honor the culture and contributions of Haitian Americans to the United States, attendees were welcomed to the flag raising ceremony and had the opportunity to hear from guest speakers offering their remarks on celebrating Everett’s Haitian community throughout the event.

Following the welcoming remarks, the Haitian flag was raised to fly high at City Hall while the Haitian National Anthem was performed. The event also included community awards that were given to honorees for their work in the community and various dance performances for all to enjoy throughout the event.

Upon the closing of the ceremony, those in attendance were invited to partake in free food and to learn about the services of participating organizations.

“It makes me feel proud to see how united and passionate our Haitian community is here in Everett,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “The Haitian flag flying high at City Hall represents all the contributions and perseverance of not only Haitian Americans in our community, but those around our country. Haitian Americans in Everett are an integral part of our community, and I hope this annual ceremony serves to remind you of how valuable you are to the very fabric of the City of Everett.”

All of the upcoming City of Everett events can be found by visiting the events calendar on the City website at cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. Residents can also follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to stay updated. Facebook: /cityofeverettma and /mayorcarlodemaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. X: @EverettGov_MA and @Mayor_DeMaria. All are welcome to attend the upcoming events.