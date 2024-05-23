City to Host Haitian Heritage Month Celebration

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will host the Haitian Heritage Month Celebration on Friday, May 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Everett Recreation Center (47 Elm Street).

In celebration of Haitian Heritage Month, which is recognized every year in May to celebrate and honor the culture and contributions of Haitian Americans to the United States, the City of Everett is hosting this free event for all to participate in. The City will be joining in observances across the country for all to learn about and partake in this celebration of Haitian culture.

Hosted by Jean Rubens, the event will feature musical guests Alan Cave, Super Duke and Gig, along with a group dance performance by KS Dance Studio and a fashion show. The event will have free admission and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/haitian-heritage-month-celebration-2024.