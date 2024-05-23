News Briefs

Delle Rose Receives Eagle Bank Scholarship

Eagle Bank is pleased to announce that, Antonio Delle Rose of Everett, has been selected as the first-place winner of the Bank’s scholarship for the 2024-2025 school year, for which he will be awarded $6,000, $1,500 each of the next four years. Antonio’s academic performance, along with his school and community involvement were viewed by the Scholarship Committee as exemplary.

The scholarship was established in 1989 and since that time, over $200,000 has been awarded to deserving, high school students to assist with their further education endeavors. “Supporting our local communities has always been a priority for Eagle Bank and we’re delighted to be able to continue serving as Everett’s community bank as we have for over 135 years,” stated Marc Whittaker, President & C.E.O. of Eagle Bank, adding that, “we congratulate Antonio and wish him all the best.”