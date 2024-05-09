News Briefs

City of Everett Hosting Youth Lacrosse Camp

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Youth Development and Enrichment Department is hosting a Youth Lacrosse Camp that will take place from Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 on the turf field at Rivergreen Park (1 Rivergreen Drive).

Youth in grades two through eight who are interested in lacrosse are invited to register to participate in the City of Everett’s Youth Lacrosse Camp. This free camp is open to boys and girls with separate times throughout the week-long camp. The girls session will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the boys session will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To register, please visit EverettRecandEnrich.com and navigate to the Programs tab to find the Youth Lacrosse Summer Camp under the Youth Summer Sports Camps section. Space is limited to the first 20 who register for both the boys and girls sessions. Sticks and helmets will be provided free of cost, but participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if possible.

For more information, please email Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo at [email protected] or dial 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Youth Development and Enrichment Department.

City of Everett Announces 2024 Summer Youth Activities

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that registrations are being accepted for the City of Everett’s youth summer programs.

The Youth Development and Enrichment Department is excited to offer a variety of programs during the summer season for Everett’s youth. Basketball, youth sports camps and fitness at the park are some of the recreational activities that are being offered. Enrichment activities such as art, Mommy and Me Yoga and sensory-friendly programs will also be offered to those who would like to participate.

To view all of the programs being offered this summer and to learn more, please visit EverettRecandEnrich.com and navigate to the Programs tab to view all of the offerings. For more information, please email Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo at [email protected] or call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Youth Development and Enrichment Department.