News Briefs

City Has Begun Flushing Hydrants Throughout the City

Flushing will take place Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., until Wednesday, June 12

Everett, MA – The City of Everett’s Water Department will begin flushing water mains throughout the City beginning Tuesday, April 30, 2024 and will continue through Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Hydrant flushing will be performed weekly, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The purpose of flushing is to remove sediment buildup in the mains and to verify the safe operation of hydrants and valves. Hydrant flushing may result in temporary discoloration of the water, caused by small particles that dislodge during the flushing, as well as a temporary reduction in pressure.

“Flushing our hydrants is crucial to maintaining clean water throughout the community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I am grateful to the Water Department for dedicating their time to ensure the City is providing clean water to our residents.”

Discolored water will be temporary and is not harmful. However, the discolored water might stain laundry, especially white materials. Therefore, please avoid doing laundry during the noted flushing period. Before washing clothes, including times after the hours stated in this notice, please check the cold water for possible discoloration. If the water is discolored, let the cold water run for a few minutes until the water becomes clear. If it does not clear at that time, try again later.

Unfortunately, the City cannot fully guarantee the safety of doing laundry or the possibility of discoloration even during the evenings and other times of the day as the water system has been disturbed. Therefore, please check the water carefully before doing laundry and inspect the laundry before drying it.

The Water Department appreciates your patience as they work to improve the quality of the drinking water. For more information, please call the Water Department at 617-394-2327.

Council on Aging Hosting Acrylic Pour Art Class

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) is offering an Acrylic Pour Art class to residents aged 60 or older on Tuesday, May 21, at 1 p.m., at the Conolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

Let your imagination and creativity flow at this art class. Participants are asked to bring their own apron or artist’s smock with them upon arriving. Space is limited to 20 participants. For more information and to sign up, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.

City Announces Scholarship Opportunity

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett is offering a scholarship opportunity to Everett residents who are seniors in high school.

The City of Everett Scholarship ’75, which was established in 1976 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the City’s incorporation, is available to Everett residents graduating from any high school. To qualify, applicants must have an official acceptance letter into an institution of higher learning (college, university or trade school), complete the scholarship application form, and submit a 500-word essay related to one of the Vision and Graduate character traits. More information about the traits will be available on the application form.

Scholarships will be awarded by the City of Everett Scholarship Committee annually and based on available funding. The awarded amounts may range from $500 up to $1,000. All sections of the application must be completed and submitted by either email, mail via postal mail, or hand-delivered along with the required additional materials by Monday, May 13.

“This is an excellent opportunity for high school seniors to receive assistance with the financial burden that comes with attending an institution of higher learning,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Whether a student plans on attending a college, university or trade school, I encourage all Everett residents who are seniors in high school to apply.”

For more information, please visit the cityofeverett.com homepage and scroll down to view and download the application.