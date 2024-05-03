Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Malden Catholic Students From Everett Achieve Honor Roll – Second and Third Quarter
Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the second and third quarter of the 2023-2024 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: President’s List (90 – 100 in all classes), First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes), and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes).
Malden Catholic Honors – QUARTER TWO 2024
President’s List (90 to 100 in all classes)
Kendall Belloise
Isabella Bennett
Giavana Bono
Tiffany Braga
Paula Castillo
Morissa Cefalo
Nam Dinh
Thao Vi Dinh
Jason Harr
Markus Noel
Isabella Pizziferri
Aaden Rodrigues
Santiago Rojas
First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes)
Collin Belloise
Jordan Demetrio
Sophia Ingrando
Kristen Marchant
Lisbeth Monteagudo
Adriana Osoy Segovia
David Ruane
Gwendolyn Vaughn
Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes)
David Beauvoir
Gael Cerrillo Goncalves
Sophia Clarke
Alexandra DeMaria
Weihang Ding
Gabriel Fernandes
Maya Fu
Jacob Gisetto
Jianyi Guo
Kayeesha Lamothe
Michaela Marchant
Gianluca Pasquale
Phillip Thompson
Katelande Valcin
Lily Van Campen
Zachary Woods
Malden Catholic Honors – QUARTER THREE 2024
President’s List (90 to 100 in all classes)
Isabella Bennett
Tiffany Braga
Jordan Demetrio
Thao Vi Dinh
Jason Harr
Markus Noel
Aaden Rodrigues
Santiago Rojas
Katelande Valcin
First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes)
Kendall Belloise
Giavana Bono
Paula Castillo
Weihang Ding
Nam Dinh
Gabriel Fernandes
Balbino Flores
Michaela Marchant
Lisbeth Monteagudo
Gianluca Pasquale
Isabella Pizziferri
Gwendolyn Vaughn
Zachary Woods
Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes)
David Beauvoir
Collin Belloise
Morrusa Cefalo
Gael Cerrillo Goncalves
Aidan Clarke
Maya Fu
Jacob Gisetto
Bradley Jacques
Kayeesha Lamothe
Marjory Lever
Adriana Osoy Segovia
Yeidalise Perez
David Ruane
Phillip Thompson
Lily Van Campen
Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Duke, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Northeastern, Boston University and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with electives such as Robotics and Engineering Design. Malden Catholic curricula is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles and success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org.