Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Malden Catholic Students From Everett Achieve Honor Roll – Second and Third Quarter

Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the second and third quarter of the 2023-2024 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: President’s List (90 – 100 in all classes), First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes), and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes).

Malden Catholic Honors – QUARTER TWO 2024

President’s List (90 to 100 in all classes)

Kendall Belloise

Isabella Bennett

Giavana Bono

Tiffany Braga

Paula Castillo

Morissa Cefalo

Nam Dinh

Thao Vi Dinh

Jason Harr

Markus Noel

Isabella Pizziferri

Aaden Rodrigues

Santiago Rojas

First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes)

Collin Belloise

Jordan Demetrio

Sophia Ingrando

Kristen Marchant

Lisbeth Monteagudo

Adriana Osoy Segovia

David Ruane

Gwendolyn Vaughn

Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes)

David Beauvoir

Gael Cerrillo Goncalves

Sophia Clarke

Alexandra DeMaria

Weihang Ding

Gabriel Fernandes

Maya Fu

Jacob Gisetto

Jianyi Guo

Kayeesha Lamothe

Michaela Marchant

Gianluca Pasquale

Phillip Thompson

Katelande Valcin

Lily Van Campen

Zachary Woods

Malden Catholic Honors – QUARTER THREE 2024

President’s List (90 to 100 in all classes)

Isabella Bennett

Tiffany Braga

Jordan Demetrio

Thao Vi Dinh

Jason Harr

Markus Noel

Aaden Rodrigues

Santiago Rojas

Katelande Valcin

First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes)

Kendall Belloise

Giavana Bono

Paula Castillo

Weihang Ding

Nam Dinh

Gabriel Fernandes

Balbino Flores

Michaela Marchant

Lisbeth Monteagudo

Gianluca Pasquale

Isabella Pizziferri

Gwendolyn Vaughn

Zachary Woods

Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes)

David Beauvoir

Collin Belloise

Morrusa Cefalo

Gael Cerrillo Goncalves

Aidan Clarke

Maya Fu

Jacob Gisetto

Bradley Jacques

Kayeesha Lamothe

Marjory Lever

Adriana Osoy Segovia

Yeidalise Perez

David Ruane

Phillip Thompson

Lily Van Campen

