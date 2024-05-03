City of Everett Launches Summer STEM Camp

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Youth Development and Enrichment Department has launched a Summer STEM Camp that will run from Monday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Everett Recreation Center (47 Elm Street).

Youth ages seven to 14 are invited to embark on an exciting journey into the world of robotics. Participants will dive into hands-on activities, engaging workshops and collaborative projects all geared towards igniting their passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Throughout the camp, participants will be guided by experienced instructors who are dedicated to fostering creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Additionally, those who register will learn the fundamentals of robotics, which will include designing, building and programming robots to perform various tasks.

By the end of camp, participants will not only have gained the knowledge and skills in robotics, but will also have developed the confidence in their ability to tackle challenges and find innovative solutions.

“I firmly believe that our Summer STEM Camp is not just about building robots; it’s about building futures,” said Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo. “By engaging youth in hands-on STEM activities, we’re not only preparing them for future careers but also instilling a passion for learning that will last a lifetime. Together, we’re shaping the innovators, the leaders, and the changemakers of tomorrow.”

To register for this program, please visit EverettRecandEnrich.com and navigate to the programs tab to find the Summer STEM Camp. The camp is open to the first 30 who register and the cost is $25. For more information, please email Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo at [email protected] or call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Youth Development and Enrichment Department.