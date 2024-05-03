Commanders Select Mikey Sainristil in NFL Draft

Mikey Sainristil, who played on two state championship teams during his outstanding football career at Everett High School before moving on to the University of Michigan and helping to lead the Wolverines to the national title this season, was selected by the Washington Commanders in the National Football League Draft last Friday.

Sainristil watched the second day of the draft on television with a large contingent of friends and family, including his parents, Carlot and Raymonde, who all erupted in joy when the Commanders announced their second-round pick (No. 50 overall).

Mikey Sainristil.

Sainristil spoke to the media during a tele-conference following the draft.

Asked about being selected in the NFL Draft, Sainristil replied, “I’ll say this, it was definitely a dream come true – growing up, dreaming, wishing, and praying to be in this position is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Sainristil said he wasn’t expecting the Commanders to be the team drafting him.

“I thought I was going to the Steelers at 51,” related Sainristil. “I felt my phone vibrating, I looked down, and it was a Virginia number. I’m like, “who the heck from Virginia is calling me right now?’ I picked up the phone and right away my heart was just – I felt that ease, I felt that peace. My mind was finally at peace. I’m just very excited to get to Washington and get the ball rolling.”

Sainristil will join Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU in the Commanders’ pre-season camp.

The Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018, Sainristil starred at wide receiver and defensive back on two Super Bowl-winning teams (2016 and 2017) under the leadership of former head coach John DiBiaso. Jordan McAfee and Shea Willcox were the starting quarterbacks for those championship teams.

“I’m very proud and very happy for Mikey,” said DiBiaso. “I watched the draft, and it was exciting to hear his name called. I absolutely think Mikey is ready for the NFL and he will do fantastic. He had a great career at Michigan.”

Former Everett High football player Jason Maitre, who played at Boston College and the University of Wisconsin, has been invited to the Seattle Seahawks mini-camp.

(Information from Commanders.com was used in this story).