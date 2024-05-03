News City of Everett Holds Third Annual G.I.R.L.S Day by Independent Staff • May 3, 2024 • 0 Comments The City of Everett shared with over 100 girls ages 5-14 the power, importance and strength of women in public safety at the third annual G.I.R.L.S. Day. Above, participants in Everett G.I.R.L.S. Day are pictured in front of the vehicle honoring the life and career of State Trooper Tamar A. Bucci. Director of Youth Development and Enrichment, John Russolillo, pictured at the G.I.R.L.S. Day event with Councilor- at-Large Stephanie Smith, her daughter, Harlowe Hart, Akla Follo, and Madelyn McGrath. Tufts University Police Officer Jessica Brandon (with canine Hayley) and Everett Police Officer Brittany Bolduc (right) are pictured with some of the participants in G.I.R.L.S Day on Saturday in Everett.