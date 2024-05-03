EHS Football Team Will Open 2024 Season Versus Mansfield High

The Everett High School football team will open its 2024 schedule against Mansfield High on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

According to Everett’s second-head coach Justin Flores, the two teams scrimmaged last year and “we decided to change it to a non-league, regular-season game.”

“They’re a very good program and they have been for years,” said Flores. “Coach Redding is a very good coach. It’s going to be a good test for our team.”

Everett will play Medford in Week 2 of the season.

The Crimson Tide moved their annual game with Xaverian from Week 1 to Week 3 of the season.

In addition to Mansfield and Xaverian, Everett will play non-league games against Taunton, BC High, and Brockton.

Everett’s other GBL opponents will be Lynn Classical (away) and Revere (home).

Last season Everett went 7-1 in its first eight games but fell short of an MIAA playoff berth due to the ratings points system. This season Everett is playing non-league games against five teams that are traditionally strong, a factor that will help boost Everett in the rankings. The top 16 teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

Coach Flores was a guest at the E Club Scholarship Dinner April 24, observing proudly as Everett High graduating football players Christian Zamor (Reynaldi Audate Scholarship), Jayden Prophete (Jack McGrath Scholarship), Shane MacKenzie (Outstanding Lineman), Dom Papa (Outstanding Back), and Adoni Santos (Unsung Hero) were honored by the organization.