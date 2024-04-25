Uche Hopes Patriots Will Draft Former Michigan Teammate Sainristil

Josh Uche played college football at the University of Michigan with Everett’s Mikey Sainristil.

Uche, a linebacker for the New England Patriots, is hoping that the two former Wolverines standouts will be reunited as teammates in the National Football League.

Uche said he would like to see the Patriots select Sainristil, an All-American cornerback, in the NFL Draft that begins Thursday night.

After being named the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year at Everett High School, Sainristil began his career at Michigan as a wide receiver and later moved to defensive back, helping to lead the Wolverines to the national championship this season.

Sainristil’s ability to make such an amazing transition to the defensive side of the football impressed Uche, who was selected by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Mikey is not only a phenomenal football player but a phenomenal person,” Uche told the Everett Independent during an appearance at the Team IMPACT Game Day Gala Saturday at Encore Boston Harbor. “To be able to go from wide receiver to defensive back is not an easy job, and I think it takes a full understanding of football on both sides of the ball from different perspectives. There’s no one better in college football that’s been able to make that transition than Mikey Sainristil, and I was able to see it up close and personal when Mikey came into our program as a young guy. To see where he’s at now going into the draft, it’s just unbelievable.

“If he were able to become a Patriot, I’m sure we’d pick up right where we left off, so it would be great.”

Uche said he watched with much emotion as Michigan defeated Washington in the national championship game. “I think I shed some tears about it. Being in Jim Harbaugh’s first recruiting class, he came in and the foundation had to be laid. Being a defensive player, I know it was tough sometimes. The scores didn’t show how much work we put in, but to be able to see them overcome that adversity and being able to finally get it done – it means everything to be a Wolverine and see those guys accomplish those things.”

Sainristil’s stock has risen in the weeks leading up to the draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who need a cornerback to bolster their passing defense, might be the landing spot for Sainristil.