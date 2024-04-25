Little League, Girls Softball League Opening Day Saturday

Councillor-at-Large Stephanie Smith announced at the City Council meeting the times for the Opening Day ceremonies for Everett Little League and the Everett Girls Softball League scheduled for this Saturday, April 27.

Little League will begin its parade at the old Everett High School at 10 a.m., followed by the Opening Day ceremonies at Sacramone Park.

The Girls Softball League will hold its Opening Day ceremonies at 2 p.m. at Glendale Park.

A former scholar-athlete at Everett High School, Smith is a board member and coach in the Everett Little League.