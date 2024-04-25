EHS Artists Showcase Work at the State House: ‘Envision’ Exhibit Launches on Monday, April 8

Special to the Independent

A group of talented Everett High School (EHS) artists were featured at a special exhibition inside the Massachusetts State House. Called “Envision,” the exhibition showcased a wide range of mediums and artistic visions.

Participating artists included:

Shyann Ambersley

Mirelly Anjos De Lima

Yaneli Cruz

Makayla DaSilva

Emma Iarossi

Zayda Pontoriero

Litzi Rivera Euceda

Alisson Solis Deras

Nathalia Catalunia

Qoing Chen

Mona DeSilva

Cecia Cruz

Anne Souza

Sophia Melo

Thanks to State Senator Sal DiDomenico for extending the invitation to our students, and to

art teachers Briana Pierce and Josephine Dougan for coordinating the effort at EHS.

The works on display ranged from ethereal spirit animal paintings to observational still-life paintings, landscapes, crochet tapestry, imaginative paintings, three-dimensional sculptures, and hand-stitched embroidery.

“Envision” launched with an Opening Reception on Monday, April 8, giving students the chance to talk about their work with Senator DiDomenico, School Committee member Marcony Almeida-Barros, State House officials, and guests. They discussed their inspiration, creative process, and the importance of art in their lives.

The exhibit concluded on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.