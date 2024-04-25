EHS Artists Showcase Work at the State House: ‘Envision’ Exhibit Launches on Monday, April 8

Special to the Independent
A group of talented Everett High School (EHS) artists were featured at a special exhibition inside the Massachusetts State House. Called “Envision,” the exhibition showcased a wide range of mediums and artistic visions.
Participating artists included:
Shyann Ambersley
Mirelly Anjos De Lima
Yaneli Cruz
Makayla DaSilva
Emma Iarossi
Zayda Pontoriero
Litzi Rivera Euceda
Alisson Solis Deras
Nathalia Catalunia
Qoing Chen
Mona DeSilva
Cecia Cruz
Anne Souza
Sophia Melo
Thanks to State Senator Sal DiDomenico for extending the invitation to our students, and to
art teachers Briana Pierce and Josephine Dougan for coordinating the effort at EHS.
The works on display ranged from ethereal spirit animal paintings to observational still-life paintings, landscapes, crochet tapestry, imaginative paintings, three-dimensional sculptures, and hand-stitched embroidery.
“Envision” launched with an Opening Reception on Monday, April 8, giving students the chance to talk about their work with Senator DiDomenico, School Committee member Marcony Almeida-Barros, State House officials, and guests. They discussed their inspiration, creative process, and the importance of art in their lives.
The exhibit concluded on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.