News in Briefs

Registry of Motor Vehicles Cautions Public to Beware of Deceptive and Mimic Websites

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding customers to use only Mass.Gov/RMV for information or to perform many transactions, including when trying to renew a license or registration. While there has been no sharp increase in reports of deceptive and mimic websites to the RMV, this is a busy time of year for customer transactions so the RMV is issuing this reminder to the public about sites which have been created to mislead customers into thinking they have reached the official RMV website.

“We urge everyone to be vigilant when performing transactions or providing information online for RMV-related services. Customers should avoid using any unofficial third-party websites claiming to assist with RMV services, and inform their relatives and friends about this as well,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “On our official website Mass.Gov/RMV, customers can look up how much specific services cost and see which services are available to them at no charge.”

To ensure you are accessing the official RMV site, please remember the following:

• In Massachusetts, we use the term “Registry of Motor Vehicles” and “RMV,” so log-off if the site references the “DMV” or the “Department of Motor Vehicles.”

• At Mass.Gov/RMV, you will never be charged to check your license, registration or title status.

• At Mass.Gov/RMV, you will never be charged to access Registry forms and information.

• At Mass.Gov/RMV, you will never be charged to change your address on file.

The Registry actively posts online about this topic including on X @MassRMV, and a warning regarding third party websites remains featured in the RMV’s Driver’s Manual.

Reports of fraudulent websites can be directed to the Attorney General’s Office at http://www.mass.gov/ago/consumer-resources/consumer-assistance/consumer-complaint.html and the Federal Trade Commission: https://www.ftc.gov/.

In addition, customers should beware of text messages or emails which claim to be from MassDOT or the RMV, as these communications often are dangerous phishing scams and not official MassDOT and RMV sources. These fraudulent texts and emails may include links, which do not lead to official MassDOT or RMV websites, and customers should not follow the links nor reply to these messages with personal information.

Customers with additional questions about how to identify and avoid scams can contact the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation by calling the Consumer Hotline at (617) 973-8787, or toll-free in Massachusetts at (888) 283-3757.

For the latest Registry updates and information, follow the RMV on X @MassRMV.

Local Author Paul M Markis Hosts Book Signing Event

Join local author Paul M Markis for a book signing event on Saturday, April 13th, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Winthrop Book Depot located at 11 Somerset Street, Winthrop, MA.

Markis, a resident of Winthrop for the past 20 years, was raised in East Boston. Many may remember him from his 25-year tenure as a bartender at Jeveli’s Restaurant.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own copy of Markis’s book, “The Cocktail Keeper: Recipes and Stories,” or purchase one at the event to receive a personalized handwritten message from the author.

“The Cocktail Keeper” is a collection of recipes, stories, anecdotes, and more, aimed at entertaining the reader. The book provides insights into successful bartending techniques, along with recipes for unique cocktails explained in simple terms. Markis also shares humorous stories from his forty years in the hospitality industry.

The 134-page paperback, priced at $15.00 (eBook $10.00), features a variety of cocktail recipes, famous toasts, medicinal cures, cocktail-making techniques, quips, fun facts, trivia, and real-life stories, making it a valuable addition to any home bar.

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the author and get a signed copy of “The Cocktail Keeper: Recipes and Stories.” Follow “The Cocktail Keeper” on Facebook or Instagram for a preview of what’s inside.

Senator DiDomenico Delivers Keynote Speech for Children’s Advocacy Event

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently delivered the keynote address during The Massachusetts PTA Healthy Living webinar series. This specific event addressed how communities can come together as one for the health, safety and wellbeing of our children. DiDomenico highlighted how advocacy work and building coalitions can bring communities together in support of all health needs for our children.

“One of my top priorities throughout my career has been ensuring we invest in the best teachers, resources, and services for our children across Massachusetts,” said Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “It was a pleasure spending time with Massachusetts PTA members and discussing how people can most effectively advocate and organize their communities to protect the wellbeing of our state’s children. I want to thank Jackie Coogan, the MA PTA Health, Safety and Wellness Chairperson, and the entire Health, Safety and Wellness Committee for putting this fantastic and impactful virtual series together and inviting me to speak.”

The Massachusetts Congress of Parents and Teachers, also known as the Massachusetts State PTA, is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers dedicated to improving the lives of Massachusetts’s children. The Massachusetts PTA Health, Safety and Wellness Committee is dedicated to the holistic health and well-being of our Massachusetts communities, and they provide programming that speaks directly to the needs of local educators, families, students and community partners.