City to Host Spring Bash Youth Dance

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett Youth Development and Enrichment Department, in collaboration with the Everett Youth Commission, will host the Spring Bash Youth Dance on Friday, May 10, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Everett Recreation Center (47 Elm Street).

Youth in grades four through six from across Everett are welcome to participate in an evening of fun with music, dancing and games. Participants will have the chance to groove to the latest tunes, showcase their dance moves, and mingle with friends and classmates. The DJ will keep the dance floor alive with a vibrant mix of music that caters to all tastes and styles.

In addition to the dance floor excitement, there will be a variety of entertaining activities to enjoy throughout the evening. From photo booths to interactive games, there’s something for everyone at this event.

Parents can rest assured knowing that this event is not only a fun time for kids but also contributes to a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event will benefit Everett Youth Development initiatives. By attending the Spring Bash, families are actively supporting the growth and development of youth programs in Everett and helping ensure that Everett youth have access to valuable resources and opportunities for success.

Please register in advance for this event by visiting cityofeverett.com/events/spring-bash-2024 and scrolling down to the “Register Now” section. Admission for the event is $5. For more information, please contact Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo at [email protected] or call 617-294-0475.