City Offices Closed Monday, As Everett Observes Patriots’ Day: Trash Will Not Be Picked Up on Monday; Will Be Delayed for the Rest of the Week

Special to the Independent

City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, April 15, as Everett observes the Patriots’ Day holiday. City offices will re-open on Tuesday, April 16, and City Hall will have extended hours of operation (8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Observed on the third Monday in April, Patriots’ Day is a holiday that is observed in six states including Massachusetts. The day commemorates the battles of Concord, Lexington and Menotomy (now Arlington), which were some of the first battles of the Revolutionary War.

Monday’s observance will delay trash and recycling pickup by one day. Please place your trash and recycling bins neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for this week only.

If you have any questions, please call our Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.