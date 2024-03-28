Spring Sports Swing Into Action This Week

Despite what the weatherman might say, spring has sprung for Everett High athletes, who are scheduled to open their 2024 seasons this week. Veteran coach Mike Fineran and his Crimson Tide boys volleyball team travels to non-league opponent Wakefield tomorrow (Thursday) and will host GBL rival Chelsea next Wednesday. The girls lacrosse team, helmed by Christina Buckley, also opens play tomorrow with a contest vs. Medford. The boys and girls tennis teams, helmed by Greg Bluestein and Courtney Meninger respectively, will tangle with non-league foe Lowell on Monday. The EHS boys and girls track teams, led by coach Jehu Cimea, will get their 2024 campaign underway next Thursday against Revere.