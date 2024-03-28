New Season, New Coach for EHS Baseball

The Everett High baseball team will open its 2024 season next Wednesday (April 3) when new head coach Malik Love and his squad host Greater Boston League rival Chelsea. The opening pitch for the 2024 campaign is set for 4:00 at Glendale Park. “I’m super excited to get this opportunity as the new head coach,” said Love. “The team overall has been working extremely hard. We just have to keep stacking the days and stay as consistent as possible. It should be a very exciting and fun season for all.” The Crimson Tide will play a schedule of 20 games, with 14 against their seven GBL rivals (two each vs. Chelsea, Malden, Medford, Revere, Lynn Classical, Lynn English, and Somerville) and six vs. non-league opponents Charlestown (2), Greater Lawrence Tech (2), Mystic Valley, and Lowell.