EHS Softball Opens Season Tomorrow

The Everett High softball team will open the 2024 spring sports season when coach Stacy Schiavo and her Lady Crimson Tide host non-league rival Cambridge Rindge and Latin tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon at Glendale Park. The season-opening pitch is set for 4:30.

Everett is coming off an 18-3 record in 2023, which includes a first-round loss to Needham in the opening round of the Division 1 State Tourney.

Schiavo, who is now in her 26th year at the helm of the EHS softball program (during which time her teams have been among the most successful at Everett High in compiling a 330-192 record), is optimistic about the upcoming season.

“We have 11 returning players, with four new players added to the roster,” said Schiavo. “Both the new and experienced players have great skill and I am optimistic about the team’s season.”

The 2024 varsity roster is as follows:

Fr Mia Allen

Sr Arabela Cvitkusic

Jr Jayla DaVilla

Sr Stephany DeSouza

Fr Olivia Dresser

Sr Alessandra Foster

Sr Emma Longmore

Jr Emilia Maria-Babcock

Sr Bryanna Mason

Sr Gianna Masucci

Jr Kassidy Rivera

Sr Chloe Salvi

Jr Ashley Seward

Jr Alexis Uga

Jr Peyton Warren

“Defense will be one of our strengths,” said Schiavo. “We have our entire defense back except for the battery. Peyton Warren will replace graduate Kristi Skane on the mound and Emilia Maria-Babcock will replace Kayley Rossi behind the plate.

“Weaknesses may include making sure every batter can bunt or hit when runners are on base,” Schiavo added.”Last year, we had so many scoring opportunities, but could not produce runs when we really could have.”

Warren, who is a junior, will be the team’s starting pitcher and freshman Mia Allen will pitch for both the JV and the varsity./V.

“Our goals are to be more consistent with hitting and not be complacent,” said Schiavo. “We would like to win the Greater Boston League (GBL) and move further into the playoffs.”

Schiavo will be assisted in the coaching duties by Jenn Nigro, JV coach Danielle Kennedy-Nadeau, and freshman coach Bridget Cifuni.

The Lady Crimson Tide will play a schedule of 20 games, with 14 against their seven GBL rivals (Chelsea, Malden, Medford, Revere, Lynn Classical, Lynn English, and Somerville) and six vs. non-league opponents Cambridge (2), O’Bryant High of Boston (2), Boston Latin Academy, and Lowell.

After tomorrow’s opener, Schiavo and her crew will make the short trek across the Parkway to visit Chelsea next Wednesday.