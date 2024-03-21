Obituaries 03-20-2024

Samuel Ratta

Retired Everett Chief Procurement Officer

Samuel R. Ratta of Everett entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 14 in the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. He was 93 years old. Born in East Boston, Sam lived in Everett for most of his life. He retired from the City of Everett as the Chief Procurement Officer. Sam was the son of the late Celia (Qualtieri) and Onofrio Ratta; the beloved husband for almost 44 years of Mary P (Impemba; dear and devoted father of Robert F. Ratta of Madison, Wisc, Richard S. Ratta and his wife, MaryAnn of Venice, FL and Robin Ann Walsh and her late husband, Paul of Billerica; brother of the late Frank Ratta and his surviving wife, Eleanor and the late Rose Lettieri. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as his step-sons, Robert Nassor and his wife, Christine and Steven Nassor of Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sam’s visitation in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett, Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with Sam’s entombment in the Woodlawn Cemetery Community Mausoleum (Versailles), Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty.