Sports Roundup

Five EHS Tracksters Named GBL All-Stars

A total of five members of the Everett High boys and girls indoor track and field teams have been selected as Greater Boston League (GBL) all-stars The three boys named to the squad are: Kayshaun Eveillard, who won three medals at last month’s GBL Meet in the 300 dash (second place), the 55 dash (third place), and the third-place 4 x 200 relay (which Kayshaun anchored); Dawens Germain, who took third place in the high jump at the GBL Meet and was a member of the fifth-place 4 x 400 relay team; and Donald Michel, who won two medals at the GBL Meet, tying teammate Germain for third in the high jump and winning a sixth-place medal in the 55 hurdles. For the girls, the duo of EHS record-holder Darrynn Desrameaux, who was the GBL champion in the shot-put, and Suzanne Maharjan, who won a sixth-place medal in the 2-mile run and a fourth place medal as a member of the 4 x 800 relay team at the GBL Meet, were selected for the all-star squad.