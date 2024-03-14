City of Everett Opens Journey of Champions Exhibit at Parlin Library

The City of Everett was recently joined by elected officials and members of the community to unveil the Journey of Champions exhibit in celebration of Black History Month at the Parlin Library.

The City of Everett opened the Journey of Champions exhibit at the Parlin Library. The exhibit is open to the public and will be available for viewing until Saturday, March 30.

The exhibit, curated by the City of Everett’s Director of Diversity, Equity and inclusion Cathy Draine, will take attendees back in time through decades of Everett’s Black athletes. Spanning many different sports, the exhibit includes posters crafted by Joe Ronan from the City’s DPW Sign Division and memorabilia shared by some of the athletes. This event capped off the series of events the Youth Development and Enrichment Department hosted at the Recreation Center previously, which this exhibit expanded upon to include the 20th century.

“Everett has many notable Black athletes who have contributed to our community’s greatest moments in sports,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “This exhibit allows anyone who visits the Parlin Library to learn about these remarkable individuals and the rich history of Everett’s Black residents in sports. I encourage all residents to stop by and check it out when they get a chance.”

During the ceremony, Draine welcomed attendees to the exhibit and was joined by Library Director Kevin Sheehan and Director of Youth Development and Enrichment John Russolillo. Following the opening ceremony, attendees were encouraged to view the exhibit and enjoy refreshments.

The Journey of Champions exhibit will be available for viewing during regular business hours at the Parlin Library (410 Broadway) until Saturday, March 30.