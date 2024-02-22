Sports Roundup

Eveillard is 7th in 300; Desrameaux Finishes 9th at D-2 State Meet

Revere star sprinter Kayshaun Eveillard brought home a seventh-place medal in the 300 meter dash at last week’s Division 2 State Meet that was held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center. Kayshaun sped to the medal podium with a clocking of 36.44.

He also anchored the Crimson Tide’s 4 x 200 relay along with teammates Matthew LaMonica, Jalen Jones, and Jeremiah Jeanlouis. The quartet finished in 20th place with a time of 1:38.66.

Donald Michel competed in the 55 meter hurdles and finished in 20th place with a clocking of 8.63.

On the girls’ side, star shot-putter Darryn Desrameaux, who holds the EHS school record and who recently captured the Greater Boston League championship, narrowly missed winning a medal.

Darryn’s toss of 34’-11” was just 0.25” shy of the eighth-place finisher. Ironically, the eight-place girl’s toss of 34’-11.25” is the exact distance of Desrameaux’s EHS record.

Teammate Layla Betancur-Cardona, who battled with Desrameaux for the EHS record earlier this season, finished in 21st place with her throw of 29’-9.25”.

The Lady Crimson Tide 4 x 200 quartet of junior Angelina Papa, junior Zyelle Cannon-Mathis, sophomore Isabella Pimenta, and junior Yelsa Garcia finished 23rd with a clocking of 2:01.77.

EHS Girls Play Well vs. Lowell

Although the Everett High girls basketball team came up on the short end of their contest with non-league opponent Lowell last week, EHS head coach Riley Dunn was pleased with her team’s performance and hustle.

“My girls played so hard and it was some of the best basketball I have ever seen them play,” said Dunn. “They played together, they executed our plays, responded to adjustments on the fly, and never let up until that buzzer rang. Unfortunately, we didn’t finish on top, but I am so proud of their fight and performance against a solid Lowell team.”

Malaica Guillaume led the Lady Crimson Tide in scoring with 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Emilia Maria Babcock reached double figures with 10 points and pulled down five boards.

“Casey Martinez, Kaesta Sandy, Taisha Alexandre, Sonia Constanza Flores, and Manal Bouhou all had some major defensive stops and made some shots on offense to keep us in the game,” noted Dunn, whose crew was set to close out its 2024 campaign this past Monday with a contest against non-league foe Marblehead.

EHS Boys Await Tourney Opponent

The Everett High boys basketball team concluded its 2024 regular season this past weekend in the Davenport Classic Tournament at Sharon High School. The Tide dropped their preliminary round contest to host Sharon, the 15th-ranked team in Division 2, by a score of 77-52, but then came back to top Dedham in the consolation game, 65-45. First-year coach Gerry Boyce’s squad, who finished the season with a fine 15-5 overall record and took second place in the Greater Boston League with a 12-2 league mark, now will await the announcement of their final seeding and first-round opponent in the upcoming Division 1 state tournament. The Crimson Tide are ranked 37th in D-1 and punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney thanks to their over-.500 record.