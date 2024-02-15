City of Everett Hosts Addiction and Alcoholism Family Education Session at the Connolly Center

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett hosted an Addiction and Alcoholism Family Education Session presented by The Family Restored on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Connolly Center.

Sponsored by the Everett Recovery Connection (ERC), this event focused on family recovery and navigating a loved one’s addiction. Presented by individuals who are in long-term recovery, those who attended were able to learn about the Family Disease Model of addiction and have an open discussion about recovery-related topics.

Behind the Everett Recovery Connection table: (Left to right) Director of the Family Restored Eric Girard, former City Councilor Al Lattanzi, Addiction Recovery Resource Specialist Paul Guarino, City Councilor Anthony DiPierro, Substance Abuse Services Coordinator Chris Simonelli, and Director of Public Health Sabrina Torra

(Left to right) City Councilor Anthony DiPierro, State Rep. Paul Donato, Substance Abuse Services Coordinator Chris Simonelli, and Patti Scalesse.

“We remain committed to connecting those who are struggling with addiction and their families with the help they need,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I’d like to thank Chris and Paul for all their work to help our community with this serious issue that has unfortunately affected so many families across our nation.”

Led by Substance Abuse Services Coordinator Chris Simonelli and Addiction Recovery Resource Specialist Paul Guarino, the ERC is a program within the Public Health Department that focuses on connecting the community to addiction and recovery support services.

“I’d like to thank Mayor DeMaria for giving me the opportunity to be able to bring this program to the citizens of Everett,” said Simonelli. “This event was very successful and contained many important discussions. I’d also like to thank The Family Restored, and all of the staff and departments at City Hall – the Mayor’s staff, Paul Guarino, the Health Department, the folks who run the Connolly Center – a special thank you to Mike DiPietro and Patti Scalesse for all their help, and most of all, the citizens of Everett for their honesty and participation.”

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with addiction and needs help, please don’t hesitate to contact Substance Abuse Services Coordinator Chris Simonelli at [email protected] or 617-579-6421; or Addiction Recovery Resource Specialist Paul Guarino at [email protected] or 617-874-0489. You can also visit the Health Department office located in Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway, Room 20.