City Hosts Rumble at the Rec Professional Wrestling Show

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett’s Recreation and Youth Development Department hosted the Rumble at the Rec professional wrestling show on Friday, Feb. 20, at the Everett Recreation Center.

Thumbs up for the Rumble at the Rec.

The wrestling ring took center stage at the Recreation Center as professional wrestlers brought entertainment and excitement to residents of all ages. The crowd was delighted by the action-packed event as they cheered for their favorite wrestlers to be victorious in their matches that took place throughout the evening. In between matches, fans had the opportunity to interact with their favorite wrestlers and take photos to remember the moment. A fun time was had by all who attended.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria would like to thank everyone who attended, as well as all of the event organizers and participants that contributed to the success of the event.

If you would like to know about all of the upcoming events the City of Everett has planned, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. You can also follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). Facebook: /cityofeverettma and /mayorcarlodemaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. X: @City_EverettMA and @Mayor_DeMaria. All are welcome to attend the many exciting events that are planned.