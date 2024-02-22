Zion Church Ministries Hold Black History Month Service and Collation

Zion Ministries Church of Everett celebrated Black History Month with a service and collation Sunday, Feb. 18 at the church.

Bishop Robert G. Brown presided over the event, welcoming the many guests to the celebration. The signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson on July 2, 1964 was noted in his remarks. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy first proposed the landmark civil rights and labor law in June, 1963.

Pictured at the Zion Ministries Church Black History Month celebratory event at Zion Ministries Church Sunday, Feb. 18, are, from left, Bishop Regina E. Shearer of Zion Church Ministries, the Rev. Leroy Mahoney of First Baptist Church, Saugus, Bishop Robert G. Brown of Zion Church Ministries, Marcia Brown, former Everett city councilor Al Lattanzi, and the Rev. Jarrell Riggins of Green Street Baptist Church, Melrose.

The Rev. Leroy Mahoney, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Saugus, was the guest preacher at the service.

Bishop Brown was set to join Bishop Regina E. Shearer, Professor Emeritus Dorothy Gomez, and Dr. Zebulon Miletsky of Stonybrook University as guest panelists Tuesday night for a discussion of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, to be broadcast live on ECTV.