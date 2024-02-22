Everett Hosts First-Ever Lunar New Year Celebration

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett hosted the Lunar New Year Celebration on Friday, Feb. 16, at the Connolly Center. Residents gathered to celebrate the Year of the Dragon for the City’s first-ever Lunar New Year celebration.

Attendees rang in 2024 with a celebration featuring entertainment like musical performances, dancing and singing throughout the evening along with delicious food served to all. Following the performances, the event culminated with the Red Envelope ceremony where gifts were handed out to all who attended. This event marked the first time the City hosted a Lunar New Year event as part of Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s “Everett for Everyone” initiative.

The City of Everett was joined by the community and performers at the Connolly Center for the City’s first-ever Lunar New Year Celebration

Attendees holding their gifts and enjoying the festivities.

“Our first Lunar New Year Celebration in Everett is a part of our continued commitment to ensuring Everett is for everyone and to provide residents with the opportunity to learn about different cultures and partake in their traditions together,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Thank you to our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department for helping put together this event, as well as all of the organizations and individuals that joined us to make it a tremendous success. Happy Lunar New Year, Everett!”

Celebrated on the second new moon after the winter solstice, Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the new year in the traditional Chinese lunarsolar calendar. Although Lunar New Year is observed worldwide, it is commonly celebrated in China – along with many other countries in East Asia – with performances, dances, festivals, parades, music and acrobatics.

