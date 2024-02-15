Professional Chef Fabbo Speaks to EHS Culinary Arts Students

Professional chef and registered dietitian Victoria Fabbo made a guest-speaking appearance at a class of senior Everett High School culinary arts students Friday at the school.

“I was honored to come to the school and teach the students how to make a culinary reel encompassing a few short skills that these chefs will need in the future,” said Fabbo, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence.

Professional chef and registered dietitian Victoria

Fabbo, who grew up in

Everett, works on a recipe

during an appearance at an

EHS culinary arts class.

Fabbo, who works as an Everett health inspector, said her culinary show, “Fabulous Foods With Victoria Fabbo,” will feature Everett High students “as we one hone our culinary skills while learning more about filming and editing.”

“What a fun way to blend two worlds,” said Fabbo.

EHS Culinary Arts Department Head Carolynn Parmenter thanked Fabbo for visiting the school and making an informative presentation to the students.

“I thought Victoria’s presentation was great,” said Parmenter, who is in her 21st year of teaching culinary arts at Everett High School. “Preparing a reel is something that young culinarians need to know about, because social media is the way to market one’s skills in the future. So, it’s really important that these students know how to do that to get their stuff out, to label it properly so more viewers can see it, and that’s how they get noticed.”

EHS senior Mia Auguste said of the day’s presentation, “I really enjoyed today’s class. Learning from Victoria was really insightful. It gave me a really good experience, and I learned more about editing and videography.”

Auguste said she will be attending UMass/Amherst and studying to be a psychologist.