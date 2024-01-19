Baldini Named As New Superintendent of Chelsea Veterans Home

The Executive Office of Veterans Services announces the selection of Christine Baldini, LNHA, as the new Superintendent of the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea. With over 25 years of distinguished service as a senior nursing home leader in the Greater Boston area, Baldini’s selection marks a significant milestone for the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea.

“Christine Baldini’s qualifications and dedication to high-quality senior living care made her the ideal candidate,” said Secretary Jon Santiago. “I’m thankful for Robert Engell’s leadership during this transition marked by several milestones, and I’m confident that Christine’s leadership will add to the momentum while creating an environment that fosters opportunity, growth, and world-class excellence in long-term care.”

“I am honored to join the Chelsea Veterans Home as the Superintendent,” expressed Christine Baldini. “My goal is to continue the legacy of exceptional care and support for our veterans, building on the foundation of excellence established by the Executive Office of Veterans Services. My career has been dedicated to ensuring the well-being of those under my care, and I am eager to continue this mission with the veterans at Chelsea.”

The newly constructed Veterans Home at Chelsea, a state-of-the-art building with 154 private resident rooms, is designed with a strong focus on energy efficiency.

In October, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services proudly announced that the Veterans Home at Chelsea (CHE) secured the Department of Public Health (DPH) Licensure and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Certification, officially designating it as a skilled nursing facility.

These critical licensures facilitated the relocation of the initial 20 residents into the new veterans home. Soon after, the Veterans Home underwent and passed its initial State Veterans Home recognition survey by the US Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA Recognition Survey, which determines compliance with VA standards and adherence to all applicable Federal, State, and local laws and relevant professional standards, is a critical component for the new facility to become fully operational and allows for federal reimbursement.

“In the past 90 days, we have successfully navigated licensure and certification by DPH, CMS, and recognition by the VA while completing construction and moving in our first group of veterans before previously expected timelines, which could have gone into 2025,” said Robert Engell, Acting Superintendent of Homes and Operations at the Executive Office of Veterans Services. “This remarkable achievement is a testament to our dedicated team’s commitment to providing exceptional care and support to our veterans at Chelsea.”

“With her extensive experience and dedication to quality care, Christine Baldini is an invaluable addition to the Chelsea Veterans Home family,” stated Tommy Lyons, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Veterans Home at Chelsea. “Her appointment signifies our ongoing commitment to elevate the standard of care for our veterans.”

The Veterans Home at Chelsea is currently in the process of relocating all residents into this cutting-edge facility, with a target of moving all residents into the new home by February 2024.

As the former Director of Continuing Care at Erickson Senior Living, Brooksby Village, Baldini oversaw the daily operations of a 228-bed continuing care retirement community (CCRC) with a team of over 200 staff members. Her tenure was marked by consecutive years of recognition for excellence, including a deficiency-free Annual Health Care and Life Safety Survey in 2020 and 2022 and a prestigious 5-star Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rating. Under her leadership, the facility received consistent accolades, including recognition as a U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Home for five consecutive years.

Christine Baldini holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration focusing on Healthcare Management from New Hampshire College, Manchester, NH. She is licensed by the Board of Registration of Nursing Home Administrators in MA.

Baldini’s leadership extends beyond business acumen; she’s a people leader dedicated to cultivating a high-performing, collaborative environment. Her expertise in implementing intentional practices for recruitment, retention, and employee engagement underscores her commitment to not only organizational success but also the well-being of the team serving our veterans.