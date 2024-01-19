EBNHC Appoints Yang As New Assistant Vice President

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) announced the appointment of healthcare veteran Evonne Yang, MPH, MSW as the Assistance Vice President of Integration and Operational Excellence, availing additional operational leadership to the health center’s executive team.

“We’re excited to welcome Evonne to our team,” said EBNHC Chief Operating Officer Ryan Boxill. “Her leadership brings additional perspective, skills and experience in driving innovation and navigating complex challenges, particularly around behavioral health integration. This new role will foster a culture of collaboration and shared accountability across our health system’s diverse functions and processes. Evonne will bring additional capacity to successfully realize our strategic goals in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.”

In her new role, Yang will contribute to the organization’s growth and adaptability as EBNHC navigates complex challenges facing healthcare. She will oversee the integration of large scale and interdisciplinary strategic initiatives as well as provide tactical support on clinical and operational initiatives.

“I am honored to join such a caring team here at EBNHC in what I feel is a pivotal role,” said Yang. “Having spent a number of years in healthcare, I am eager to contribute my experience and passion to advance this great organization’s mission to provide high quality care to everyone who walks through our doors. I look forward to having a positive impact with the team here at EBNHC and the community it serves.”

Prior to joining EBNHC, Yang served as Director of Behavioral Health at Boston Medical Center (BMC) Health System, where she was responsible for leading and executing on behavioral health operations, quality performance, and strategic initiatives across the health system. In this role, she worked closely with BMC Hospital departments, BMC’s WellSense Health Plan, and BMC’s Boston Accountable Care Organization (BACO) partners. Her previous work includes leading population health initiatives in both primary and specialty care clinics at BMC, as well as expanding BMC’s Integrated Behavioral Health service where she improved overall performance and clinical integration across service lines.

Yang holds masters’ degrees in both public health and social work from Boston University. She completed her undergraduate degree in psychology at Stanford University.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 100,000 patients and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a Health Center Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, EBNHC has offered access to comprehensive care for the underserved populations of Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Boston’s South End. EBNHC is dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality health care services, including primary care, 24/7 emergency care, behavioral health care, specialty care, and various other health and wellness programs, to all who live and work in our service area. For more information, visit www.ebnhc.org