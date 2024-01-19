Councilor Matewsky Released From Hospital; Will Attend Next Council Meeting Monday

Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky is recovering at his home after suffering a major health scare that hospitalized him for seven days.

Matewsky was released from Massachusetts General Hospital over the weekend after being treated for pneumonia and the flu. Physicians had determined that Matewsky had fluid in his lungs and respiratory issues, which caused him to have difficulties in breathing.

“I had a little bit of a scare,” said Matewsky. “I couldn’t breathe at one point, so they administered oxygen and medications which helped the situation. They were seconds away from inserting a tube down my throat.”

Matewsky spent Monday and Tuesday resting at his home and taking care of his mother.

“I feel much better than I did and I’m happy to be home,” Matewsky said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “It seems like I’m recovering but I have to be careful.”

Matewsky had attended the city’s inauguration ceremonies Friday, Jan. 5, but became ill the next night (Jan. 6), experiencing a serious cough and difficulties in breathing.

“I called 9-1-1 that Saturday at 8:30 p.m., and the Everett Fire Department was great in their response,” said Matewsky. “They drove me in the new city ambulance right into Mass General in Boston. They were very, very professional about it.”

Matewsky thanked his long-time friends, Sal Sacro and Nick Saia, for visiting him at MGH and “bringing coffee and doughnuts for the doctors and nurses.”

Matewsky said he was disappointed that he was unable to attend the Council’s organizational meeting Jan. 8. “I was looking forward to voting for the new president, Robert Van Campen, who did call me to see how I was feeling. Councilor [John] Hanlon also called, and I’ve gotten a lot of calls from residents since returning home.”

Matewsky, 65. suffered a heart attack while visiting Florida in March, 2021, but made a strong recovery and resumed his regular life activities.

He said he is now ready and enthusiastic about getting back to work and helping his constituents in Ward 1.

“I’m excited about attending the Council meeting Monday night and being with my colleagues,” said Matewsky, who is beginning his 42nd year of serving in government, making him one of the longest-serving public officials in Massachusetts.