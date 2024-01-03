Middle School Robotics Update: Lafayette Lions Advance to State Championship

The Everett Public Schools (EPS) sent seven middle-school robotics teams to the First Lego League Robotics Qualifier on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Revere High School.

Congratulations to the students and their teachers, as every EPS team finished in the top 20 out of 40 entrants in the high-energy competition. And a special salute to the Lafayette Lions, coached by James Santerre and Tenzin Lhadon, for earning a top-10 finish and securing a place in the State Championship on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Newton North High School.

The EPS started its middle-school robotics program last year as part of a district-wide effort to expand offerings for students in Grades 6-8. This season, the district boasts seven First Lego League teams — one at the Parlin, Lafayette, and Keverian schools and two each at the Madeline English and Whittier schools.

Our First Lego League coaches are as follows:

Keverian — Christie Mercuri and Tori Milano

Madeline English — Bruce Jaffe and Jennifer Cavalieri

Lafayette — James Santerre and Tenzin Lhadon

Whittier — Dawn Munro and Neeta Kalve

Parlin — Michael LaRochelle, Lisa Lomba, and Nicholas Estabrook

The First Lego League (FLL) introduces students to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through fun, exciting hands-on learning. Participants develop problem-solving skills through a guided, global robotics program, while FLL competitions provide students a platform to showcase their critical thinking, coding, and design skills in a supportive, teamoriented environment.