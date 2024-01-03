News in Brief

Lyric Stage Boston Presents Trouble in Mind

A tale that was meant to be told over 60 years ago, Dawn M. Simmons brings to Lyric Stage Boston, Alice Childress’s unflinching look at the standards of 1950’s Broadway in Trouble in Mind.

Meant for a Broadway run in 1957, Trouble in Mind never made its debut after producers urged Childress to subdue the content. Childress refused, and after a successful Broadway run in 2021, Lyric Stage is proud to present this re-discovered theatrical marvel as the playwright originally intended.

It’s 1955, and after enduring indignities and lost opportunities, Wiletta Mayer, a seasoned Black actress, is finally making her Broadway debut. Written by a white playwright, her star vehicle is the allegedly progressive “Chaos in Belleville,” which turns out to be anything but. Leading a cast of both younger and experienced actors, Wiletta challenges not only the soft racism of her white director but also the veiled prejudice that limits her aspirations and success. With warmth, humor, and sharp insight, this moving backstage look at identity and stereotypes cracks open searing truths about the American theater that remain heartbreakingly contemporary.

Director Dawn M. Simmons says, “Have you ever read something so relevant, so fresh that you wondered who’s been reading your texts? That’s how I felt when I first read Trouble in Mind. It’s funny, “on time”, smart, and so maddeningly current I knew it had to be written by someone working in the theater today. But Trouble in Mind first premiered in 1955. I’ve put together a cracking team of Boston’s finest artists, and we’re gonna put on one heck of a show for you. Laugh, cry, and be outraged with us, but most importantly, be in community with us as we hold the mirror up to nature and take you back to 1950s New York, which sometimes doesn’t feel all that long ago.”

Performances begin Friday, January 12 and run through Sunday, Feb.4.

Joe DeSantis Memorial Youth Hockey Alumni Game January 5

The Everett Revere Youth Hockey League, now known as the East Coast Ir. Patriots, is organizing The Joe Desantis Youth Hockey Memorial Alumni Games. As all of you know, Joe DeSantis the President of ERYH passed away last year of cancer.

The game will be played on Friday, Jan. 5, at the FMC Ice Sports Cronin Rink in Revere. The ERYH will kick off the evening with a scrimmage at 5:30 p.m.

The Alumni games will follow with over and under 30-years-old teams.

The City of Revere will also be honoring Joe Desantis and his family by presenting them with a beautiful plaque that will be showcased at the hockey rink in his memory.

Joe DeSantis gave his heart and soul to the youth hockey program. It would be a great tribute to honor the person that kept this program alive for so many years and gave local kids the opportunity to learn the game of hockey. Not to mention, it would be great to play an alumni game with all old teammates and participate in this well-deserved event honoring a person that did so much for this program. The Youth Hockey Program is where life-long friendships were made. It would be great to have players and parents participate.

A $50 donation from each player as a donation To Everett Revere Youth Hockey is encouraged.

(Checks can be made to Everett Revere Youth Hockey)

Council on Aging to Host Senior Social

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) will be hosting the January Senior Social on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Anthony’s Restaurant (105 Canal St. Malden, MA 02148).

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with coffee and pastries served. At noon, attendees will ascend to the Blue Room for a delicious meal that includes Italian Wedding Soup, a pasta course, roasted stuffed pork, roasted potatoes, vegetables, coffee and dessert. Ray Cavicchio and his band will perform and all are encouraged to dance along to the music.

Ticket sales are ongoing at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St. Everett, MA 02149) through Friday, Jan. 12. For additional information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.