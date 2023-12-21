The Schiavo Club Donates Toys to City of Everett’s Toy Drive

Special to the Independent

City of Everett is still accepting toy donations at City Hall until Thursday, Dec. 21

Everett, MA – On Monday, Dec. 18, Mayor Carlo DeMaria visited the Schiavo Club to accept a large donation of toys for the City of Everett’s annual Toy Drive.

The Schiavo Club, named after Carmen A. Schiavo, a U.S. Marine Corporal who was killed in action in Okinawa during WW II, was created in his honor just a few years after his death with the aim of supporting Veterans, which is still one of the main causes that the club supports.

The Club in addition to the generous annual toy donation, holds a complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner for Seniors every year and donates the use of it’s function hall to many different organizations in need and contributes funds to support Veterans organizations and others, year round.

All of the toys given this year will benefit Everett families in need of assistance this holiday season.

‘We appreciate the friendship of the Schiavo Club” said Mayor DeMaria.“You’ve always treated everyone with great respect and love. On behalf of the city of Everett, I want to express our gratitude for all that you have done, over many years, for the residents of our city”.

As a reminder, if you would like to help support Everett families in need of assistance this holiday season, donations of new and unwrapped toys can be dropped off on the First Floor of Everett City Hall (484 Broadway) during regular business hours until Thursday, Dec. 21. For more information, please call 617-394-2270.