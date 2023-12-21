Matarazzo’s Historical Anthology of Everett, ’They Came From Everett’ Now Available in Audiobook Format

Special to the Independent

Mike Matarazzo’s historical Everett anthology They Came From Everett can now be enjoyed via audiobook format, with narration performed by Everett native son Chris Ciulla (EHS ’93). With each vignette, Matarazzo shares short stories of Everett legends and how they participated in the growth of Everett.

To further emphasize the city’s legacy, Everett’s own Chris Ciulla adds a personal touch to each passage. Ciulla’s new audiobook publishing company Leonardo Audio is also proudly based in the city, proving that Everett’s ingenuity isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

They Came From Everett is currently available in audiobook format exclusively on Audible.

Mike “Marty” Matarazzo was originally born in Somerville. He moved to Baldwin Avenue in Everett with his family when he was ten years old, where his love for Everett blossomed.

He was a City Clerk, a musician, an entertainer, a real estate broker, a loving husband and father, and is considered the Historian of the City of Everett. He also wrote a follow-up titled They Came from Everett Too, which is available in Paperback, Kindle and will be available in audio in early 2024.

Mike unexpectedly passed away in 2022.

Chris Ciulla is the Founder of Leonardo Audio and has narrated over 500 titles in his audiobook career. In 2023, he’s been nominated for a SOVAS award for Best Fantasy (They Split the Party, CamCat) and received two Audie nominations for Best Thriller (Snowstorm in August, Blackstone Audio) and Best Multi-Cast (Star Trek: No Man’s Land, Simon and Schuster). He’s received six Earphones Awards from AudioFile Magazine, a 2022 SOVAS nomination for Best Mystery (No One Will Miss Her, HarperCollins), and an Odyssey Award (Sadie, Macmillan).

He resides in Montclair, NJ and Winthrop, MA.

Leonardo Audio is a New England-based, full-service audiobook publisher and production company for New England stories and authors. Our primary purpose is to bring the personal attention necessary to deliver the best possible New England auditory storytelling experiences. To achieve this goal, we develop local narration talent and post-production teams to best support a successful pipeline of homegrown audiobook titles.

Leonardo Audio is the brainchild of CEO Chris Ciulla, an Everett native and Boston College graduate, as well as an award-winning narrator of 500 audiobook titles.