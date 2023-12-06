News Briefs

City Improves Convenience With New Parking Kiosks

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett has recently installed new parking kiosks with improved language access and more payment methods throughout the City.

The new solar-powered parking kiosks, which replaced all of the previous kiosks located throughout Everett, will continue to operate in Pay-by-Plate mode. Drivers will enter their license plate number into the kiosk, then pay for the amount of time they want using quarters or a credit or debit card, providing sufficient time to visit shops and restaurants.

In addition to these payment methods, the new kiosks offer contactless payment methods using a credit card, smartwatch or smartphone. Another feature the new kiosks offer is the option to change the language from English to either Spanish, Haitian Creole or Portuguese, which are the four most commonly spoken languages in Everett.

“The new parking kiosks are an upgrade that allows us to offer more convenient payment methods like contactless payment options, while maintaining the original ways to pay that most of us are familiar with,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Another important addition that comes with the new parking kiosks is the option to adjust the text on the display screen to one of the four most commonly spoken languages in our community making it much easier for all.”

As a reminder, the City is not requiring payment of parking meters for up to two hours from Dec. 1, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2024, in support of local businesses during the holiday shopping season. Motorists parked for more than two hours will be subject to a ticket.

2023 Living Legends Gala

On Dec. 10, the Museum of African American History on Joy St. will hold the 2023 Living Legends Gala and Award Ceremony at the Four Seasons, Boston. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will be hosting the event, and the 2023 awardees include:

• Clayton H.W. Turnbull, developer, Boston Business Leader, and CEO, The Waldwin Group

• Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, former president of Brown University and Smith College, now a Distinguished Presidential Fellow at Rice University and Advisor to the President of Harvard on HBCU Initiatives

• Melissa M. MacDonnell, President, Liberty Mutual Foundation, Vice President, Community Investments, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

The 2023 Living Legends award recipients were chosen for their outstanding contributions to civil and human rights on both a local and national scale. The event will also celebrate Boston’s rich African American history and commemorate the long struggle for equality.

Sunday, December 10, 4:00 PM

• 4:00 PM: Photo Opportunity—media invited to interview Emcee Anthony Anderson, honorees, MAAH CEO, and Board Chair and capture video and still images on the “Red Carpet.”

• 5:00 PM: Main reception

• 6:30 PM: Award ceremony

• 7:00 PM: Live auction

Council Aging Hosting Movie Event in Celebration of Hanukkah

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Council on Aging (COA) will be hosting a showing of the film “Eight Days of Hanukkah” on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 12:15 p.m., at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St.).

Starring Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein and David Kaye, an anonymous suitor sends Sara, an optometrist, a gift for each night of Hanukkah. On her journey to find her secret admirer, she learns that her one true love might be someone she never expected.

Refreshments will be served to all who attend.

For more information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.