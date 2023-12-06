DiDomenico Foundation Toy Drive on December 7

Join the DiDomencio team for the Annual DiDomenico Foundation Toy Drive as we celebrate the holiday season and collect toys for children throughout our region. Residents from far and wide will come together at Santa’s “pop up” toy factory at the Kowloon Restaurant on Route One North in Saugus, Massachusetts Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 6:30pm until 9:30pm.

The DiDomenico Foundation is an all-volunteer organization and one of their primary missions is to distribute toys to children in homeless and domestic violence shelters, social service agencies, parishes, and local schools.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support of our Foundation benefactors, members, and volunteers, who help make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of children,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico. “With the help of so many friends and supporters, our toy drive grows each year, and that helps us do our part to help families that have gone through a very tough year.”

The Wong family, owners of Kowloon Restaurant, have once again generously offered to host this year’s toy drive and provide a complimentary buffet and cash bar. The Foundation requests a new, unwrapped toy as a donation for admission. For more information, or if you would like to donate toys but will be unable to attend please call (617) 387-3327.