MSO, Concord Prison Outreach Distribute Thanksgiving Meals

A collaboration between the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) and Concord Prison Outreach helped brighten Thanksgiving for the loved ones of 30 individuals currently incarcerated at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction.

The MSO and Concord Prison Outreach worked to assemble and prepare Thanksgiving meal kits that were distributed by Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian and members of the MSO team on Saturday, November 18. The effort was led by the MSO’s Family Support Services Unit.

The meal kits included either a turkey or ham, stuffing and canned goods donated by Concord Prison Outreach. In addition, the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office provided homemade pumpkin pies cooked by kitchen staff and fresh eggs from the farming program.

“At the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office we are committed to not only supporting those in our care, but their families as well,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “In the thanks we heard and the smiles we saw, we know that this work is making a positive difference in the lives of countless families.”

This marked the second time this year that the MSO and Concord Prison Outreach partnered to support families. In August, the MSO’s Family Support Services Unit and Education Department collaborated with Concord Prison Outreach to distribute backpacks, books and museum passes to the children and younger siblings of individuals incarcerated in Billerica. “I am grateful to our outstanding team and our partners at Concord Prison Outreach for their passion and dedication in bringing both these events to fruition,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “We look forward to continuing and growing these efforts in 2024, and beyond.”