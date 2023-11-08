Everett School Committee Appoints William Hart As Interim Superintendent

Special to the Independent

The Everett School Committee appointed William Hart as the interim superintendent of schools during its Nov. 2 meeting.

Hart will take over the administration of the school district following the Committee’s 7-3 vote at its Oct. 30 meeting to place Supt. of Schools Priya Tahiliani on paid administrative leave. School Committee Attorney Robert Galvin said at the Oct. 30 meeting that school employees had submitted complaints to the city’s human resources department about Tahiliani. The complaints were not revealed at the meeting.

William D. Hart.

Following is a message from School Committee Chair Michael Mangan about the appointment of William Hart as interim superintendent of schools:

It is my honor to announce that the Everett School Committee has named an Interim Superintendent who exemplifies the saying, “The Right Person at the Right Time.”

William D. Hart, an Executive Leader with 25 years of experience in higher education and college administration, as well as decades of multifaceted service to the City of Everett, was chosen to serve as our Interim Superintendent during a special meeting on Thursday night.

Mr. Hart was resoundingly endorsed by School Committee members. He was nominated by Jeanne Cristiano, which quickly garnered strong and vocal support from Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Vice Chairman Michael McLaughlin, Cynthia Sarnie, Jason Marcus, Millie Cardello, and Joe LaMonica.

Mr. Hart holds extensive and impressive qualifications in the areas of education, civic and community service, and elected office. Born and raised in Everett, he is a respected, distinguished, and trusted leader. He is a proven collaborator, manager, creative thinker, problem solver, and strategist. These skills will help the EPS in the most fundamental and critical area: Improving student outcomes.

As my colleague Ms. Cristiano said: “He’s the perfect fit to lead us during this interim period, because now more than ever, we need strength. Now more than ever, we need stability and continuity. Now more than ever, we need someone who has demonstrated proven leadership at the senior executive level. Now, more than ever, we need Bill Hart to serve as our interim superintendent. Our kids can’t wait.”

A nationally-recognized leader in higher education, Mr. Hart served as the Chief Executive Officer for Massachusetts Community Colleges from 2009-2019, during which time he worked with 15 presidents and 165 trustees. During his tenure, he advanced and expanded the community college mission and secured $64 million in state and federal grants, in addition to annual appropriations, all of which directly benefited campuses.

He also served as Deputy Director for Massachusetts Community Colleges from 2004-2009. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Communications and Assistant to the President for Public Affairs at Bunker Hill Community College. During his career, Mr. Hart has served on a variety of policy committees, task forces, institutes, and organizations.

He also taught history, government, and politics at Bunker Hill from 1992 to 2009 — the fact that, to me, jumps off his resume above all others. As a teacher, Mr. Hart adapted his teaching style to “engage a myriad of diverse student learners from various educational levels and backgrounds.” What could be better for our students?

In addition, Mr. Hart has been a tireless public servant who has fulfilled various roles under four Everett mayors. And he was an Everett City Councilor from 1981-1985 and a School Committee member from 1988-1995, serving as chairperson in 1994. Simply, Mr. Hart’s experience, track record, and resume speak for themselves.

Please join me in welcoming Mr. Hart as the leader of the Everett Public Schools. He looks forward to meeting with building leaders in the coming days, as he visits our schools with Deputy Superintendent Kim Tsai and Assistant Superintendents Kevin Shaw and Anu Jayanth.

And it will be my great honor to publicly introduce William D. Hart as our Superintendent and swear him in as Secretary of the Everett School Committee during our Regular Meeting on Monday, November 6th at 6:30 p.m. in the Everett High School Library.