Everett Voters Set for City Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7

Everett Election Director Danielle Pietrantonio is predicting a 25 percent turnout for the municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Pietrantonio expects approximately 5,000 residents to cast ballots in the election for City Council and School Committee at-large and ward positions.
Following is the list of candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:
City Council at-Large
Michael K. Marchese
Katy L. Rogers
Irene Cardillo
Stephanie V. Smith
Maria R. Bussell
John F. Hanlon
AngelMarie Antionettte DiNunzio
David LaRosa Senatillaka
Guerline Alcy
Joseph Pierotti, Jr.
Council Ward 1
Kenneth P. Giannelli
Wayne A. Matewsky
Council Ward 2
Joetta Yutkins
Stephanie Martins
Council Ward 3
Darren M. Costa
Anthony N. DiPierro
Council Ward 4
Holly D. Garcia
Jimmy Tri Le
Council Ward 5
Vivian T. Nguyen
Robert J. Van Campen
Council Ward 6
Alfred John Lattanzi
Peter Pietrantonio
School Committee At-Large
Kristin N. Bairos
Farah Costa
Joseph LaMonica
Samantha M. Hurley
Cynthia E. Sarnie
Samantha Lambert
School Committee Ward 1
Millie J. Cardello
Margaret A. Cornelio
School Committee Ward 2
Jason Marcus
Joanna Garren
School Committee Ward 3
Jeanne M. Cristiano
School Committee Ward 4
Jason A. Mastrocola
Robin M. Babcock
School Committee Ward 5
Marcony Almeida Barros
School Committee Ward 6
Thomas E. Abruzzese
Joseph A. D’Onfrio