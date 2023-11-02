Everett Voters Set for City Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7

Everett Election Director Danielle Pietrantonio is predicting a 25 percent turnout for the municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Pietrantonio expects approximately 5,000 residents to cast ballots in the election for City Council and School Committee at-large and ward positions.

Following is the list of candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot:

City Council at-Large

Michael K. Marchese

Katy L. Rogers

Irene Cardillo

Stephanie V. Smith

Maria R. Bussell

John F. Hanlon

AngelMarie Antionettte DiNunzio

David LaRosa Senatillaka

Guerline Alcy

Joseph Pierotti, Jr.

Council Ward 1

Kenneth P. Giannelli

Wayne A. Matewsky

Council Ward 2

Joetta Yutkins

Stephanie Martins

Council Ward 3

Darren M. Costa

Anthony N. DiPierro

Council Ward 4

Holly D. Garcia

Jimmy Tri Le

Council Ward 5

Vivian T. Nguyen

Robert J. Van Campen

Council Ward 6

Alfred John Lattanzi

Peter Pietrantonio

School Committee At-Large

Kristin N. Bairos

Farah Costa

Joseph LaMonica

Samantha M. Hurley

Cynthia E. Sarnie

Samantha Lambert

School Committee Ward 1

Millie J. Cardello

Margaret A. Cornelio

School Committee Ward 2

Jason Marcus

Joanna Garren

School Committee Ward 3

Jeanne M. Cristiano

School Committee Ward 4

Jason A. Mastrocola

Robin M. Babcock

School Committee Ward 5

Marcony Almeida Barros

School Committee Ward 6

Thomas E. Abruzzese

Joseph A. D’Onfrio