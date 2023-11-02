City Adds New Backhoe to DPW Fleet

The new addition will replace the current backhoe that is out of service and cannot be repaired

Everett, MA – The City of Everett has purchased a new backhoe to add to the Department of Public Works (DPW) fleet. The new addition will replace the current backhoe that is out of service and cannot be repaired.

The new 2023 John Deere 310SL Backhoe will be primarily used to assist with any construction or maintenance that is necessary such as digging trenches, pulling tree stumps and snow removal.

The City was able to negotiate a significant discount for the backhoe to keep the cost as low as possible. The standard model for the backhoe is valued at $224,319 without any additional attachments. The backhoe was purchased for $170,000, which includes all of the additional attachments that aren’t included in the original model.

“This new backhoe will allow us to continue to ensure the necessary maintenance work throughout the City is as efficient as possible and replaces the old backhoe that can no longer be used,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I’d like to thank our DPW team for doing the best they could to ensure the cost was kept as low as possible without sacrificing quality.”