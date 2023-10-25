Senatillaka Announces His Candidacy for City Council At-Large

David LaRosa Senatillaka has announced his run for City Council At-Large. The following is his statement:

“I am a first time, grass-roots candidate running for Everett City Council At-Large. My brother and I lost both my parents at a young age, we lived apart with different family members, and later I became my brother’s guardian while he was still in school.

David LaRosa Senatillaka.

We grew up struggling like so many families do, but that experience shaped who I became, and enabled me to understand the many struggles that families in our city face.

My late parents instilled upon me the importance of service to the community and giving back to others. I have volunteered supporting numerous local community organizations & non-profits working to support our community.

I am a proud product of local public schools and public colleges. I am a post-911 Veteran who served our nation in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed both at home and overseas and I currently serve professionally in Public Safety. My passion is improving the community and I hope to have the opportunity to serve as your voice in Everett City Hall as your next City Councilor.

I humbly ask for your Vote for City Council At-Large.

-Marine Corps Veteran

-Public Safety Officer

-Union Member

-Animal rights supporter

-Environmentalist

-Former small restaurant manager

-Addiction Recovery Coach

-Advocate for Veterans, Seniors and people living with Disabilities

Please reach out to me with any questions or concerns you have. I would love the opportunity to hear from you!”

1-857-869-8558 (phone or What’s App)

[email protected]

If you would like to support David LaRosa Senatillaka’s people powered campaign please mail the address below.

Respectfully,

The Committee to Elect David LaRosa Senatillaka

P.O. Box 490155

Everett, MA 02149